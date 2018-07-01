SAC Federal Credit Union
SAC Federal Credit Union Expanding to Lincoln, Nebraska
SAC Federal Credit Union has announced they are expanding and have opened a new branch in Lincoln, Nebraska. The new branch represents the Credit Union's 25th branch and their first located in Lincoln. The new Lincoln location is the Credit Union's 11th retail branch and is located inside the Walmart at 2500 Jamie Lane in Lincoln, NE.
The full service branch has 5 employees and features an ATM as well as an ITM or Interactive Teller Machine.
"The convenience of our members is important to us. We know we have members who work and commute between Lincoln and Omaha and are traveling back and forth regularly. This is something we've been considering for some time to better meet those member's needs" said Gail DeBoer, SAC Federal Credit Union's President and CEO.
Christine Volcek has been named Branch Manager of the new Lincoln SAC location. Volcek has 30+ years' experience in banking. The Lincoln SAC branch opened on June 18th and a ribbon cutting and grand opening are planned for mid-June.
About SAC Federal Credit Union
SAC Federal Credit Union is Nebraska's largest locally owned credit union and has been serving the Greater Omaha area for over 71 years. In addition to a full line of personal and business banking products, SAC offers better banking for life, helping members with home buying, investment education, retirement planning and more. SAC has 25 convenient locations to serve its members, and membership is free and open to all residents in SAC's 14 county service area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.