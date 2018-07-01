SAC Federal Credit Union
SAC FCU Adds New Team Member to Their Business Services Team
SAC Federal Credit Union has promoted Christian Schmidt to Commercial Lender on the Credit Union's Business Services team. Formerly a branch manager at the Credit Union's Maple Branch in West Omaha , Schmidt has over 17 years' experience in; banking, finance, business lending and management. He has been a valued employee team member of the Credit Union since 2010.
Schmidt has a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications and Marketing from the University of Nebraska - Omaha. He is active in a number of community organizations or non-profits.
Schmidt will be assisting business members with a variety of products and services to meet their loan and business banking needs.
