SAC Federal Credit Union
Monte Evans Monte Evans Photography

SAC Federal Credit Union

Christian Schmidt

SAC FCU Adds New Team Member to Their Business Services Team

SAC Federal Credit Union has promoted Christian Schmidt to Commercial Lender on the Credit Union's Business Services team. Formerly a branch manager at the Credit Union's Maple Branch in West Omaha , Schmidt has over 17 years' experience in; banking, finance, business lending and management. He has been a valued employee team member of the Credit Union since 2010.

Schmidt has a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications and Marketing from the University of Nebraska - Omaha. He is active in a number of community organizations or non-profits.

Schmidt will be assisting business members with a variety of products and services to meet their loan and business banking needs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription