RUNZA

OMAHA AREA RUNZA� RESTAURANT LOCATIONS EARN TOP HONORS Three Omaha area Runza� Restaurant locations were recognized recently for remarkable achievement. The 121st & Giles location was honored with the Store of the Year title. The Store of the Year award is presented to a Runza� Restaurant location that surpasses the field in achievement of goals, commitment to great customer service, and food quality must be outstanding. The store received a large trophy to display. The Outstanding Store Culture honor was given to two locations: Papillion and 168th & Harrison. To earn this award, a store must attain high scores on the employee satisfaction survey, achieve a turnover rate at or below company average, promote employees, coordinate an employee social event, and submit an essay. Each store received a recognition plaque and funds to plan an additional social outing. The 168th & Harrison location also earned the Operational Excellence honor. This award is presented to well-managed locations showing advancement in all parts of the business. Runza� Restaurants - famous for the Runza� Sandwich with its delicious blend of ground beef, cabbage, onions and secret spices baked inside homemade bread; made-to-order hamburgers and homemade onion rings - operates and franchises 86 restaurants in Nebraska, Kansas (Lawrence), Colorado (Longmont & Loveland) & Iowa (Council Bluffs & Clarinda).

