RJN Group

RJN Opens Omaha Office with Roger Helgoth, PE, BCEE, FACEC RJN's Great Plains/ Midwestern footprint expanded with the addition of Roger M. Helgoth, PE, BCEE, FACEC-a licensed professional civil engineer in Nebraska & Iowa, & a board-certified environmental engineer-as the branch manager for the new Omaha office. Established in 1975, RJN Group Inc. is an employee-owned, professional engineering and specialty field services firm with a focus on water, wastewater, and stormwater systems. RJN's mission is to leverage technology to achieve pipeline clarity and engineer practical solutions across the spectrum of our services.

