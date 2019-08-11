Ritterbush & Piotrowski, LLP Seth R. Christensen The CPA firm of Ritterbush & Piotrowski, LLP is pleased to announce that Seth R. Christensen has joined as partner in the firm. Seth Christensen is a certified public accountant, a graduate of University of Nebraska-Omaha, and member of the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants. Ritterbush & Piotrowski, L.L.P. is an Omaha CPA firm founded in 1970 dedicated to providing tax, accounting, consulting and assurance solutions to small and medium sized businesses, individuals and local governments.
