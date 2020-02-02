Riekes Equipment Announces New Controller Riekes Equipment, an industry leader in material handling and warehouse solutions is pleased to announce that Scott Anderson has joined the Omaha-based business as Controller. In his new position, Scott will strengthen financial and accounting processes and provide leadership for that team. "After an extensive search, we are pleased to bring someone of Scott's ability to fill the Controller position. He brings a strong background in building efficiencies and business processes which is a perfect fit for us as look to automate more of our internal processes,' said Duncan Murphy, President. "We are excited for him to help build on the success of the company." Scott joins Riekes from Warren Distribution where he was the Assistant Controller for six years. He holds a bachelor's degree Finance and Accounting from the Morningside College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.