RIC Promotes Paul Hasenjager and Greg Kizer to Senior Vice President Paul Hasenjager Greg Kizer Joe Kizer, Chairman and CEO of Resource Insurance Consultants (RIC), a national specialty asset risk manager for banks and trust companies, announces two executive leadership promotions effective immediately: Paul Hasenjager has been promoted to Senior Vice President of RIC Closely Held Services, a subsidiary of RIC. Paul, a graduate of St. Louis University, is an Accredited Senior Appraiser with the American Society of Appraisers (ASA) in the business valuation discipline. Paul joined RIC in 2013 and has been instrumental in creating and growing the valuation business line over the past 7 years. Due to Paul's efforts, the Closely Held Division currently partners with over 60 wealth management organizations. Paul has also recruited and developed a credentialed staff to support and service the business unit's rapid growth. Greg Kizer has also been promoted to Senior Vice President of RIC. Greg holds an MBA from DePaul University's Kellstadt Graduate School of Business, a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation with the CAIA Association, and FINRA Series 7, 63 and 79 licenses. Greg will continue to manage all new business development activities and client relationships for RIC. Greg joined RIC in 2011 and has been a key contributor helping RIC become a nation-leading provider for Trust Owned Life Insurance risk management and growing all business lines under the RIC umbrella. According to Joe Kizer, "both Paul and Greg have been critical to RIC's growth and success. Their new role will give them more autonomy, discretion, decision-making authority and responsibility to lead as an example and serve as mentors to others in our company." About RIC RIC is independent risk manager and registered investment advisor, dedicated to the fiduciary, trust banking industry since 2001. RIC partners with over 200 Banks/Trust companies and specializes in three areas: 1) Trust Owned Life Insurance and Annuity Risk Management 2) Closely Held Business Valuations for assets held in Trust and IRA accounts 3) Software administration applications through the RIC DataTrack Platform. www.ricomaha.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.