Renaissance Financial Employee Receives Promotion Jeff Rickert, financial advisor for Renaissance Financial, has been named Director of Advisor Development. Jeff Rickert joined Renaissance Financial in 2009. Jeff continues to go above and beyond for his clients as a financial advisor and is excited to add Director of Advisor Development for the Omaha office to his title. He will be overseeing the production and progress of the firm's developing advisors. Jeff Rickert is a registered representative and investment advisor representative of Securian Financial Services, Inc. Securities and Investment Advisory Services offered through Securian Financial Services Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. 12801 Pierce Street, Suite 300, Omaha, NE 68144. Renaissance Financial is independently owned and operated. 2671328 DOFU 08/2019
