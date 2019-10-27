Rembolt Ludtke Rembolt Ludtke LLP-one of the region's fastest growing and most dynamic law firms-is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Sami Schmit as an associate attorney. Sami D. Schmit is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law. She grew up in the Sandhills of Nebraska and maintains strong connections to the Western portion of the state. Her work ethic represents the upbringing she had and is a valuable asset to her clients and Rembolt Ludtke as a firm. Sami's practice focuses on litigation as well as personal injury and wrongful death. She is also a member of the Nebraska Association of Trial Attorneys. Personally, she enjoys running and biking on the Lincoln trails, walking her dogs, and many other outdoor and recreational activities. Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska & the Great Plains region. Visit RemboltLawFirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
