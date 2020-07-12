PETER C. WEGMAN ADMITTED TO AMERICAN COLLEGE OF TRIAL LAWYERS Peter C. Wegman has been inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America. He has been with Rembolt Ludtke LLP for 38 years. Pete has a statewide practice representing injured people, and handling wrongful death and divorce cases. He also practices alongside his partner and ACTL Fellow Tim Engler who was inducted in 2017. The special induction ceremony at which Peter C. Wegman became a Fellow took place before an audience of 561 during the recent Induction Ceremony at the 2020 Spring Meeting of the College in Tucson, Arizona. The meeting had a total attendance of 679. Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of fifteen years trial experience before they can be considered for Fellowship. Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit RemboltLawFirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
