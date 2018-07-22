Rembolt Ludtke LLP
Alex M. Lierz Joins Rembolt Ludtke as Newest Attorney
Rembolt Ludtke LLP—one of the region's fastest growing and most dynamic law firms—is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Alex M. Lierz as the firm's newest associate attorney.
Ms. Lierz joins Rembolt Ludtke after successfully completing a judicial clerkship with the Honorable William B. Cassel of the Nebraska Supreme Court. At Rembolt Ludtke, Ms. Lierz's practice area focuses primarily on family law issues. Lierz is a Lincoln native, and outside of the firm she enjoys reading, walking her dogs, and playing board games with her husband.
Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region.
