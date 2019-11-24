Jonas Dufek Joins Dufek Financial Management of Raymond James Dufek Financial Management of Raymond James is pleased to announce the addition of Jonas Dufek as a Financial Advisor to its team. Prior to his career in financial services, Dufek, a Creighton University Heider College of Business graduate and Creighton baseball All-American, played professionally with the Houston Astros organization. With his unique background he looks forward to expanding his team's role in the professional services money management market. His practice will focus on individuals and small business, structuring their portfolios by developing a plan based on risk assessment, short & long term goals, and rational strategies for success. Raymond James is a publicly traded, global company that has grown into one of the largest independent financial services firms in the United States. And, more than 55 years after founding, remains true to its core tenets of conservatism, independence, integrity and client-first service. Visit us at 1010 N. 102nd St, Suite 203 Omaha, Nebraska or call 402-800-1370. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.
