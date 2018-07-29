Rasmussen Air and Gas Energy
Rasmussen Air and Gas Energy Expands Team with Addition of Director of Business
Rasmussen Air and Gas Energy expands its leadership team with the addition of Jay Kline as Director of Business Development.
In his new role Kline is responsible for sales and business development. Internally, he is refining business procedures and leads RAGE's sales team. Additionally, he works closely with RAGE's vendors and clients to expand their relationships and reinforce the company's position as a solutions provider.
"I believe it is essential that everyone works together and is strategically aligned," Kline said. "At the end of the day, regardless of our individual role, all RAGE employees share a passion to serve and bring value to our clients."
Kline joined RAGE after an extensive career with Leo A Daly in Omaha. In his previous role, he was responsible for the company's international expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He spent two and half years overseas and helped re-establish the brand in the local market working with ministries, government institutions and private companies throughout the Kingdom.
"Jay is a great fit for RAGE's culture," said Larry Rasmuseen, CEO. "He has immediately had an impact on our business. His ability to communicate at all levels will aid us in growth of new product lines and the territories we serve."
About Rasmussen
Air & Gas Energy
Rasmussen Air & Gas Energy manufactures, rents, sells and repairs industrial air compressor systems and compressed gas equipment. RAGE offers complete solutions for the air and compressed gas industry providing everything from product sales to service and rental equipment. Based in Waterloo, Nebraska, RAGE offers nationwide support with satellite offices in Illinois, Kansas and Kentucky
