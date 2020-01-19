Primary Care Physicians, LLP Primary Care Physicians, LLP is pleased to announce that Joseph "Joey" Anthone, APRN, FNP-C has joined our practice as a Nurse Practitioner. Anthone is a recent graduate from Nebraska Methodist College with a DNP as a Family Nurse Practitioner. He originally graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Nursing from Nebraska Methodist College in 2013 and has previously worked as a RN in the Emergency Department, as well as the Health Coach here at our office for the past three years. Anthone is married to his wife Jen and has two children. In his spare time, Joey likes spending time with his family and friends, attending Creighton athletic events and playing soccer. Joey is driven by the Jesuit principle of Cura Personalis, caring for individualized needs of another.
