Premier Bank Welcomes New Members Megan Holtorf Matthew Johnson Megan Holtorf has been hired as Assistant Vice President/Cash Management Officer, working at the Village Pointe location. Holtorf has 20 years of banking experience with the last 15 years in Cash Management. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position allowing her to provide exceptional service to clients while offering solutions customized to meet their needs and making them comfortable working with her for their banking services. Holtorf holds a degree in Marketing from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Matthew Johnson has joined Premier Bank as Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer. Johnson brings over 20 years of professional experience to the bank. His background includes public accounting and corporate roles in internal audit, cybersecurity and risk management. Johnson is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, Nebraska) and also holds designations of Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). Established in 2011, Premier Bank is a locally owned, community bank serving the Omaha and surrounding areas as well as the Nebraska City community. The bank offers a comprehensive range of deposit and loan products for both personal and business banking needs and operates a full service consumer Mortgage Loan Department. Premier Bank has made the list of Top 100 Healthiest Banks in America for the past 6 years ranking 51st among the 5,267 banks analyzed in 2019. The bank has branches in Omaha along the Dodge Street corridor at 43rd, 114th and 168th Streets and a branch in Nebraska City. To learn more about Premier visit www.PremierBankNe.com.
