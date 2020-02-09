Premier Bank Announces Promotions Chris Maher Todd Clevenger Jill Money Adam Miller Tom Augustine Janelle Lacy Chris Maher The Premier Bank Board of Directors has elected Chris Maher to Chairman of the Board. Maher will now serve as Chairman and CEO of Premier Bank, having previously held the title of President/CEO, a title he has held since the formation of Premier Bank in 2011. Maher has been a banker in Omaha for over 27 years and received his undergraduate degree in Finance from the University of Nebraska and his MBA from Creighton University. Todd Clevenger has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Premier Bank. Clevenger has been with Premier Bank since 2011, previously serving as Executive Vice President. Clevenger has 25 years of experience in the banking/mortgage industry and received his undergraduate degree in Management from the University of Nebraska Omaha. Jill Money has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Money has been with Premier Bank since its inception serving as Branch Manager at the 43rd & Dodge Street location. Money has 34 years of management and 22 years of banking experience. Money holds a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Fort Hays State University in Hays, KS. Adam Miller has been promoted to Operations Officer/Assistant Vice President. Miller came to Premier Bank in 2016 and has over 12 years of experience in banking. Miller attended Metropolitan Community College and the University of Phoenix and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Financial Services. Tom Augustine has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Augustine joined Premier Bank in 2017 and has been managing both the Village Pointe and 114th & Dodge Street locations. Augustine has 16 years in banking, graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University and has a degree in Business Administration. Janelle Lacy has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Lacy joined Premier Bank in 2015 when they purchased Farmers Bank and Trust in Nebraska City where she served as Assistant Operations Officer. Lacy has 17 years of banking experience. Established in 2011, Premier Bank is a locally owned, community bank serving the Omaha and surrounding areas as well as the Nebraska City community. The bank offers a comprehensive range of deposit and loan products for both personal and business banking needs and operates a full service consumer Mortgage Loan Department. Premier Bank has made the list of Top 100 Healthiest Banks in America for the past 6 years ranking 51st among the 5,267 banks analyzed in 2019. The bank has branches in Omaha along the Dodge Street corridor at 43rd, 114th and 168th Streets and a branch in Nebraska City. To learn more about Premier visit www.PremierBankNe.com.
