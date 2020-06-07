Ramaekers Father/Son Team Achieves Prestigious Top of the Table and Court of the Table MDRT Qualification Patrick J. Ramakers Nicholas J. Ramaekers Patrick J. Ramaekers & Nicholas J. Ramaekers of PJ Ramaekers & Associates, Inc., in Omaha, NE, have qualified for Top of the Table (Patrick) and Court of the Table (Nicholas), a coveted milestone achievement for each of their memberships in the MDRT. The Ramaekers' memberships equips them both with tools and resources to better serve their local community. Top of the Table and Court of the Table are an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Patrick Ramaekers and his 51 years as a Qualified Member of MDRT, and Nicholas Ramaekers with his 25 Years as a Qualified Member of MDRT, among the top professionals in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries. "Top of the Table is comprised of the best and brightest professionals our industry has to offer," said Regina Bedoya, CLU, ChFC, MDRT President. "Qualifying for Court of the Table is a rare and impressive achievement," said MDRT President Ross Vanderwolf, CFP. "MDRT hopes to continue to foster a culture of excellence and encourage members to grow both personally and professionally." Since 1927, MDRT has been committed to providing its members with a unique mix of networking and resources to help them gain new and unique insights to better serve clients' individual needs. Working with an MDRT member connects clients not only to a highly credible and leading financial professional, but also to an unmatched global network spanning 72 nations and territories around the world. For more information, contact PJ Ramaekers & Associates, Inc at 402.331.3337 or nick@pjrins.com. About MDRT Founded in 1927, MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals�, is a global, independent association of more than 70,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet
