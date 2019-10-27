Pinnacle Bank names Rosas Commercial Lender Pinnacle Bank recently promoted Efrain Rosas to Commercial Lender. In his new role, he will work with local professionals and business owners to provide a diverse range of commercial financing services. Rosas offices at 1200 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion. Rosas has 14 years of banking experience and joined Pinnacle Bank in 2017 as a Mortgage Lender. He honorably served in both the U.S. Air Force and the Nebraska Air National Guard. He holds an associate degree in business administration from Central Community College. Efrain participated in the 2019 class of Leadership Sarpy. He serves on the board of directors for the Armbrust YMCA and is a bilingual Home Buyer's Education Instructor for Neighborworks Northeast Nebraska. He also is on the Hispanic Outreach Committee at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church in Omaha. About Pinnacle Bancorp: Family-owned since 1938, Nebraska-based Pinnacle Bancorp is an $11.6 billion financial holding company with 151 locations across 7 states. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.
