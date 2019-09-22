Pinnacle Bank Opens New Branch at 84th and Dodge Pinnacle Bank celebrated their newest location with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by Pinnacle Bancorp Chairman Sid Dinsdale and Market President Steve Zey on Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. The branch at 84th and Dodge officially opened its doors June 24. The new branch is a full-service location for business and consumer accounts and lending. It features a drive-thru and exterior 24-hour ATM. The building has over 16,000 square feet, including 11,000 square feet of available space for business tenants and a shared conference room. The project was designed and completed by Avant Architects and Darland Construction. It replaces the bank's previous location across the intersection which the bank occupied since 1996. "We love our technology but still believe in "brick & mortar" to help serve our clients." Steve Zey, Regional President said, "We invite you to come share in our excitement as we showcase our newest metro location on the Northeast corner of 84th and Dodge." David G. Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber said, "We join Pinnacle Bank in celebrating continued growth: a milestone grand opening of their newest Nebraska branch, right here in Omaha." In honor of the grand opening, Pinnacle Bank presented a donation to Children's Hospital and Medical Center Foundation. About Pinnacle Bancorp: Family-owned since 1938, Nebraska-based Pinnacle Bancorp is an $11.4 billion financial holding company with 151 locations across 7 states. For more information, visit pinnbank.com. For lease space inquiries, please contact Jami Heidemann at CBRE Mega at 402-334-8877.
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.