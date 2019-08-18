Conrad Named Executive Vice President at Pinnacle Bank Pinnacle Bank has promoted Chris Conrad to Executive Vice President at the 180th and Dodge location in Omaha. Conrad's duties include initiating and servicing a variety of commercial loans, with an emphasis on commercial real estate and construction lending. Conrad received his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has 19 years of commercial lending experience. He joined Pinnacle Bank in 2011. An active leader in the community, Conrad serves on the Board of Directors for Open Door Mission and on the Deacon Board and Finance Committee for Grace Central Church. About Pinnacle Bancorp: Family-owned since 1938, Nebraska-based Pinnacle Bancorp is a $11.4 billion financial holding company with 151 locations across 7 states. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.
