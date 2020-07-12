Jeppesen Joins Pinnacle Bank as VP of Commercial Lending Pinnacle Bank recently named Taylor Jeppesen Vice President of Commercial Lending at their Downtown Fremont location. In his role, Jeppesen will focus on building relationships with local businesses, offering a wide range of lending products, and assisting customers throughout the loan process. Jeppesen received his bachelor's degree in Accounting and Management from Midland University and his MBA from Wayne State College. He also attended the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado in 2019. Jeppesen began his lending career in the Fremont area in 2012. He is a member of the 2016 class of Fremont Leadership. He also serves as treasurer for the Fremont Midland Entertainment Series. About Pinnacle Bancorp: Founded in 1938 in Palmer, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bancorp is a family-owned, Nebraska-based $12.5 billion financial holding company with 156 branch locations in 7 states, including 67 across Nebraska. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.
Tags
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.