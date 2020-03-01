Physican Mutual

Physicians Mutual Names Mullen as Chief Financial Officer Ed Mullen Physicians Mutual recently announced the appointment of Ed Mullen as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Mullen is a member of the executive leadership team and will lead the company's financial strategy and operations. He reports to Physicians Mutual President and CEO Rob Reed. Mullen has been involved with the financial operations of Physicians Mutual for more than 25 years. He joined the company in 1994 in the corporate actuarial department, and for many years has served as vice president and appointed actuary. He most recently held the position of vice president, accounting and appointed actuary at the company. Mullen serves on the board of directors of New Castle Retirement Center in Omaha, and is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA). He holds a bachelor's degree from Creighton University.
