Peter Kiewit Foundation

Wendy Boyer named Peter Kiewit Foundation Executive Director Peter Kiewit Foundation Board of Trustees is pleased to announce Wendy Boyer as Executive Director. Boyer brings a passion for education and workforce development to her new role in addition to more than 28 years of leadership experience. She succeeds Jeff Kutash, who held the position for the last seven years. Since joining the foundation in 2015, Boyer has served as Director of Programs and has led the foundation's education initiatives, which work to improve student access and success in post-secondary institutions. She cares deeply about the community and looks forward to supporting community partners through her new role. Peter Kiewit Foundation was founded in 1979 to create opportunities for people to live in and help build strong and vibrant communities, achieve economic success, and enjoy a high quality of life.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started