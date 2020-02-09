Wendy Boyer named Peter Kiewit Foundation Executive Director Peter Kiewit Foundation Board of Trustees is pleased to announce Wendy Boyer as Executive Director. Boyer brings a passion for education and workforce development to her new role in addition to more than 28 years of leadership experience. She succeeds Jeff Kutash, who held the position for the last seven years. Since joining the foundation in 2015, Boyer has served as Director of Programs and has led the foundation's education initiatives, which work to improve student access and success in post-secondary institutions. She cares deeply about the community and looks forward to supporting community partners through her new role. Peter Kiewit Foundation was founded in 1979 to create opportunities for people to live in and help build strong and vibrant communities, achieve economic success, and enjoy a high quality of life.
