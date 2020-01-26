Don Coulter, M.D., Named Inaugural Director of Pediatric Cancer Research Group Don Coulter, M.D., has been named the first director of the Pediatric Cancer Research Group (PCRG). Ann Anderson Berry, M.D., Ph.D., interim executive director of the Child Health Research Institute (CHRI), a joint collaboration between Children's Hospital & Medical Center and University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), and Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D., chancellor of UNMC and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, made the announcement earlier this week. Dr. Coulter's appointment was effective on Jan. 1. As director of the Pediatric Cancer Research Group, Dr. Coulter will be responsible for enhancing the Children's and UNMC environments for research and academic achievement for faculty, students and residents in pediatric cancer research. His primary role is to direct the PCRG and facilitate pediatric cancer research within the group, with Children's, across all NU system campuses and with external collaborators worldwide. "The Pediatric Cancer Research Group has been around since 2014, and to have a position like this clarified is a testament to the hard work being done by its investigators," Dr. Coulter said. "These researchers have been advancing investigations into pediatric cancer not only at UNMC, but also at Children's and UNO. To be able to assist in that group's success is something that I'm honored to be able to do. I'm also appreciative of the belief in this group, as seen from the support from the state legislators, donors and the community at large."
