OVATION ANNOUNCES NEW GENERAL MANAGER Stephanie Grade has been named General Manager of Ovation Heartwood Preserve, a new active adult lifestyle campus currently under construction in West Omaha. The campus will include a total of 300 residences including independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Stephanie is a born and raised Nebraskan. Growing up in Crete, just about an hour outside Omaha, Stephanie looked at life through a different lens. Her passion for exceptional service drew her to the hotel and services industry, allowing her to travel the U.S., open hotels, and serve on the Board of Directors for the Omaha Restaurant Association and Metropolitan Hospitality Association. After 20 years of hospitality experience and award-winning program development, Stephanie has brought her expertise to Ovation Heartwood Preserve. "Ovation is such a reinvigorating and wonderful new development," Stephanie said when asked why she chose to join and lead the Ovation team. "I look forward to sharing my background in hospitality with my fellow team members." Ovation Heartwood Preserve offers exceptional, residential living and experiences, as well as innovative technology options that allow guests to communicate with family and the world around them. The campus includes multiple restaurants including the Peony Park Bistro, Millers@Omaha, and 1863 fine dining. Stephanie has a degree in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Management from Iowa State University. She's also a proud mother, wife, and owner of an English Bulldog named Lola - who gets all of the family's attention. When she's not earning an ovation for her hard work, she enjoys attending concerts, theatre performances, traveling, supporting the Joslyn Art Museum, and exploring Fontenelle Forest just outside Bellevue. Those interested in learning more about Ovation or meeting Stephanie can visit Ovation's Reservation Showroom at Pepperwood Village, 573 North 155th Plaza, Suite 573. You can also call 402-999-7900 or visit . www.OvationHeartwoodPreserve.com.
