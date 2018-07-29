Outlook Nebraska
Brentlinger and Michaud Join Outlook Nebraska Team
Brandy Brentlinger and Dan Michaud have joined Outlook Nebraska. Outlook's mission is to positively impact everyone who is blind and visually impaired.
Brandy Brentlinger joined Outlook Nebraska as the Accounting Facilitator. She brings nearly seven years of payroll, benefit administration, and employee engagement and retention knowledge and experiences to the Outlook Nebraska team. Brentlinger oversees the day-to-day accounts payable, accounts receivable and bi-weekly payroll functions to ensure the accurate and timely processing of accounting information. Additionally, she serves as a liaison for Outlook's accounting department between customers, vendors, and other stakeholders and ensures the continual development of the accounting team. Prior to Outlook Nebraska, Brentlinger held similar roles at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Tecumseh Poultry, and Adecco Staffing. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resource Management from Bellevue University.
Having served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, Dan Michaud brings his strong facilities management and maintenance skills to the Outlook team. As the Building Management Facilitator, Michaud is responsible for the overall upkeep and management of the Outlook Nebraska facility. He monitors the facility's cleanliness and needs, coordinates contract services, and ensures the security of associates and guests. Prior to Outlook, Michaud has held similar positions both in the Air Force and as a civilian employee at Offutt Air Force Base and Elmendorf Air Force Base - Alaska. His military certifications include mission support, emergency management, and anti-terrorism.
