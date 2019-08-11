Outlook Business Solutions Mike Wells Leads Relationship Development for Outlook Business Solutions Mike Wells will focus on developing relationships with businesses for Outlook Business Solutions. A sister company to Outlook Nebraska, Outlook Business Solutions provides marketing and customer care services while creating knowledge-based jobs for people with vision loss. Outlook Business Solutions works to reduce the 70 percent unemployment rate among people with vision loss. The company's goal is to have 50 percent of billable hours fulfilled by visually impaired professionals with skills in customer service, graphic design, copywriting and videography. Wells joined Outlook Nebraska in 2016 as a commercial account representative. As a member of the sales team, he promoted Outlook tissue and towel products to government and commercial customers. In his Outlook Business Solutions role, he will introduce companies to services that help them succeed. Wells brings over 20 years of sales and promotion experience to the Outlook Business Solutions team. For nearly 20 years, people with limited vision have benefited from employment and enrichment opportunities with Outlook Nebraska. Another new sister entity, Outlook Enrichment, provides programs that help people with vision loss gain confidence and increased independence. Businesses can be successful and socially responsible by outsourcing marketing and customer care projects to Outlook Business Solutions. Call 531.365.5055 for a free consultation, and visit OutlookBusinessSolutions.com.
