Outlook Business Solutions hires Rogers as accessibility testing manager Greg Rogers was named Accessibility Testing Manager for Outlook Business Solutions. Composed of professionals with vision loss, Outlook Business Solutions provides customer care, marketing and website accessibility testing services to businesses. Rogers specializes in the strategic planning, management and execution of projects to assist businesses in making their websites and applications accessible to disabled people. From websites to wireless devices and online documents and applications, Rogers uses his 12 years of experience to work with organizations to create workplaces that are inclusive and legally compliant. His experience includes product development to ensure compliance with federal regulations and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). Rogers received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Baker University and holds certifications for screen-reading assistive technology applications including Jaws, ZoomText 2019 and NVDA 17.3. In 2016, he also earned Web Accessibility Specialist and Document Accessibility course completion certificates from Deque University. Under the Outlook Business Solutions accessibility services offering, people who know accessibility best - those with disabilities - will review your site and ensure it works for everyone. Learn more about the importance of accessibility and schedule a free initial evaluation of your website. 531.365.5055 outlookbiz.co/accessibility
Tags
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.