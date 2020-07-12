Outlook Enrichment welcomes Monthei as program manager Paulette Monthei was named program manager for Outlook Enrichment. Outlook Enrichment helps anyone living with vision loss find the resources they need, learn how to use technology to stay independent and stay active through recreation and cultural activities. Monthei will lead the execution of Outlook Enrichment's cultural, recreational, adaptive technology training and education programs. She will develop innovative approaches to current and new programming to expand the opportunities available to the visually impaired. Monthei brings over 25 years of program management at vocational rehabilitation and disability services to Outlook Enrichment. At IndependenceFirst, she developed an extensive network of partnerships among local and national services for people with disabilities. As executive director of the Center for Deaf-Blind Persons, Inc., she expanded the Center's services and the public awareness of the deaf-blind population. Monthei founded the Midwest Resource Network on Vision Loss and Disabilities, a web-based referral program for services and resources for individuals with disabilities. Monthei earned a bachelor's degree in social work, specializing in disability law from the University of Iowa and a master's degree in public administration from Bellevue University. She has participated on numerous boards and committees serving the disabled, including the Wisconsin Governor's Rehabilitation Council.
Tags
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.