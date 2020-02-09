OneWorld Celebrates 2019 Awards, Recognition & Growth OneWorld Community Health Centers is proud to announce another year of growth. In 2019, we officially acquired the Livestock Exchange Building, which is the home of our main health care campus. The roots of this historic building go deep in our community and we are honored to be a part of the story. In addition to growth, OneWorld received a number of significant awards and recognitions in 2019, including the following: Latino Community Ally of the Year LGBT Health Care Equality Leader Designation 2019 Project of Merit Award from the South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance, Inc. American In-house Design Award for OneWorld Matters Giving Campaign Health & Wellness Design Award for Fluo-ride Dental Vehicle Wrap Design 2019 National Sexual Health Conference Featured Presenters OneWorld would like to thank our friends and community partners for their continued support. Recently we saw our 50,000th patient and we are beginning the celebration of our 50th year serving our community. As we reflect on these milestones, we are looking forward to another 50 years and the opportunity to transform lives. About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services, and supportive services. Please visit us at one of our 13 Omaha locations or at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.
