OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc.

OneWorld Welcomes New Clinicians Cody Thorson, PA-C Rosa Najera, PLMHP, PMSW Tania Arreguin, APRN OneWorld Community Health Centers is proud to welcome new and returning clinicians to our health center. As a national health center quality leader OneWorld is an award winning team and top provider for medical, dental and behavioral health, pharmacy and supportive services. Cody Thorson, PA-C - works in Family Medicine at our South Omaha Livestock Exchange Campus Rosa Najera, PLMHP, PMSW - is a part of our Behavioral Health team at our Livestock Exchange Campus Tania Arreguin, APRN - works with our Quick Sick and Family Practice Clinic at our Livestock Exchange Campus About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services, affordable medications, and supportive services. Please visit us at one of our 14 Omaha locations or at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.

