OneWorld hires new Director of Behavioral Health OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of Kelly Dorfmeyer, MS, LIMHP, LADC, LPC, as its new Director of Behavioral Health. Dorfmeyer comes to OneWorld with 22 years of experience involving working with underserved populations. Prior to starting her position at OneWorld, she spent more than 13 years at Telecare Corporation's secure residential program serving adults with severe and persistent mental illness and co-occurring disorders. Throughout her career, she has also worked with pregnant and parenting teenagers; children and families; adolescents and adults who have substance use or addiction issues; and adolescents and adults who have mental health difficulties. Dorfmeyer earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and she holds a Master of Science in psychology from California Polytechnic State University. She says she was drawn to work at OneWorld because she feels that, at OneWorld clinics, "everyone is accepted and everyone matters." About OneWorld: OneWorld Community Health Centers provides quality, affordable health care at 12 clinical locations in Omaha, Bellevue and Plattsmouth, and individuals with or without insurance are welcome. Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) and provides comprehensive primary medical care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services, affordable medications and supportive services. For more information, visit us at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.
