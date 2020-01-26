OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc.

OneWorld Welcomes New Clinicians Abby Locke, DDS Paul Beutler, DDS Giana Boyle, PA-C Scott Sorensen, PA-C OneWorld Community Health Centers is proud to welcome new and returning clinicians to our health center. As a national health center quality leader OneWorld is an award winning team and top provider for medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy and support services. Abby Locke, DDS - is a Doctor of Dental Surgery at our West Omaha location Paul Beutler, DDS - works in our Mobile Dental Clinic serving Omaha and the surrounding areas Giana Boyle PA-C - family medicine at our Northwest Omaha location Scott Sorensen PA-C - works in Family Medicine at the South Omaha Livestock Exchange Campus About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services, affordable medications, and supportive services. Please visit us at one of our 13 Omaha locations or at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.
