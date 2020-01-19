OneWorld Welcomes New Clinicians Glenda McKenna Emily Soener Makenzie Schmitt Anabel Tapia Marin LMHP LMHP LIMHP, CMSW LIMHP, LMHP,LMFT OneWorld Community Health Centers is proud to welcome new and returning clinicians to our health center. As a national health center quality leader OneWorld is an award winning team and top provider for medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy and support services. Glenda McKenna LMHP - is a Licensed Mental Health Practitioner at our South Omaha Livestock Exchange Campus Emily Soener, LMHP - is a Licensed Mental Health Practitioner at our South High School location Makenzie Schmitt LIMHP, CMSW - is a Certified Master Social Worker and Mental Health Practitioner at our South Omaha Livestock Campus Anabel Tapia Marin, LIMHP, LMHP, LMFT- Marriage and Family Therapist and Mental Health Practitioner at our Bellevue location About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services, and supportive services. Please visit us at one of our 13 Omaha locations or at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.
