OneWorld's Board of Directors Elects 2020 Officers OneWorld Community Health Centers' Board of Directors has elected its officers for 2020. Correen Harrell, CFO at Investors Realty, will serve as OneWorld's board chair this year. Suzi Sterba, Vice President at US Bank, is the chair elect. Alan Jarecki, Director of Strategic Projects at Immanuel, is the secretary. Michael Chase, Partner at BairdHolm Attorneys at Law, is the treasurer. OneWorld welcomes the following new board members; Dr. Thomas Svolos; Erik Servellon; Nancy De Santiago, RN; and Armando Salgado. The following individuals will continue to serve on the Board of Directors this year: Don Hutchens; Senator Robert Hilkemann; Christina Kahler; Senator John McCollister; Dave Ridder; Jillian Krumbach; Jaime Suarez Delgado; and Andrea Skolkin, Chief Executive Officer of OneWorld. About OneWorld: OneWorld Community Health Centers provides quality, affordable health care at 14 clinical locations in and surrounding communities. Individuals with or without insurance are welcome. Established in1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) and provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services, affordable medications and supportive services. For more information, visit us at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.
