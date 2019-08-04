OMNE Partners Announces New Brokerage Additions Connor Willey Jordan York OMNE Partners, a local commercial real estate company, is pleased to announce two new additions to their brokerage department. Connor Willey has joined OMNE Partners as an associate on the brokerage team. Willey specializes in procuring investment solutions for clients focused on office, multifamily and industrial assets. Willey has over two years of experience in brokerage, development and investment analysis. Jordan York joins OMNE Partners as an associate broker. Prior to joining the brokerage team, York interned with OMNE Partners for two years and assisted the brokerage, property management and accounting departments. OMNE Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Omaha and Des Moines, Iowa. The company specializes in sales, leasing, property management, development consulting and investments and manages more than 4.6 million square feet of property throughout Nebraska and Iowa.
