Matthew K. Stadler Elected President of Omaha Estate Planning Council Matthew K. Stadler, CPA, ABV, AEP�, with RG & Associates Certified Public Accountants, LLC serves as current President of the Omaha Estate Planning Council (OEPC). Matt received his BS in Business Administration - Accounting from UNK in 1993. He also received Master of Professional Accounting and Juris Doctorate degrees from UNL in 1998. Matt is involved in business valuation and litigation support holding several accreditations in this area. He also focuses on estate and trust taxation, as well as business taxation research and compliance, earning the AEP� (Accredited Estate Planner) designation. Additional Board Members include: Vice President: Keith Deras - The Harry A. Koch Co., Treasurer: Thomas V. Van Robays-First Trust Company, Secretary: Andrew C. Sigerson-Legacy Design Strategies, Assistant Secretary: Jeremy Belsky-Father Flanagan's Boys' Home and Directors: Steve Kenney-Lutz, Timothy J. Harrison-Harrison Financial Services, Sarah Duey-Carson Private Trust, Susan J. Spahn-Fitzgerald, Schorr, Barmettler & Brennan, PC, and Linda Garbina-The Salvation Army. OEPC is the preeminent local, professional estate planning organization which exists to foster the study, education and discussion of estate planning amongst its members and to promote the effective cooperation amongst the top estate planning professionals in the wider Omaha estate planning community. "I am proud to serve as President of OEPC," says Stadler, "and look forward to my term of providing leadership to this group of talented professionals." More than 150 of Omaha's leading estate planning attorneys, certified public accountants, wealth advisory and life insurance professionals, philanthropic advisors and trust officers are members of OEPC. For more information visit omahaestate.org.
