Omaha Association of Health Underwriters Installs New Board The Omaha Association of Health Underwriters, OAHU, an organization of health insurance agents, brokers and professionals, installed its 2019-2020 board. Paul Scholz was installed as OAHU president. Paul has served on the Omaha association board since 2013 and in several roles on the State board since 2016. He is the Senior Vice President of Group Sales at OCI where his team works to make employee benefits simple for agents and carriers to administer in the marketplace. Outside of the industry Paul serves as the Cubmaster for the scouts at St Patrick's in Elkhorn and is an active volunteer with the Parish's men's club. His wife and four kids reside in Elkhorn, Nebraska. The 2019-2020 Board: Paul Scholz, President, OCI Cara Kirsch, Past President/Professional Development Chair, SilverStone Group Wendi Peterson-Stott, President Elect, North Risk Partners Ashely Adam, Secretary/Treasurer, United Healthcare Monica McDonald, Awards Chair, United Healthcare Molly Stickels, Communications/Media Relations Co-Chair, Aetna Sara Fleming, Communications/Media Relations Co-Chair, OCI Jessica Colo, Legislative Chair, Medica Mitch Friehe, Membership Co-Chair, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dan Swanson, Membership Co-Chair, MetLife The National Association of Health Underwriters represents more than 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. NAHU is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, visit our web site at www.nahu.org.
