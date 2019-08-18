Olsson Five people from the Omaha area recently passed standard required exams and earned professional certifications in their chosen fields. Anthony Krejci, Kara Kosiski, Philip Niewohner and Joe Svoboda earned professional engineer certification, and John Diediker earned a professional traffic operations engineer certification. Krejci, a member of Olsson's General Civil team, works on design, sanitary and improvement district and municipal projects. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. Kosiski, a member of the Traffic/Technology team, joined Olsson as a student intern in 2013, and moved to a full-time position a year later once she had earned her bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Niewohner is a member of the General Civil team and manages entitlements, design and construction administration for a major data center client. He earned degrees in business administration and civil engineering from the University of Nebraska Omaha. Svoboda is a member of Olsson's Field Operations team. He coordinates the collection of soils then analyzes them to develop geotechnical design recommendations for earthwork and foundation construction. He graduated from Iowa State with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. Diediker is a member of Olsson's Nebraska Traffic/Technology team. He designs traffic control plans, intelligent traffic systems and traffic impact studies. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.
