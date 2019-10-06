O'Donnell, Ficenec, Wills & Feerdig, LLP

Michael Berry joins O'Donnell, Ficenec, Wills & Ferdig, LLP (OFWF) as Manager Berry brings accounting and entrepreneurial experience to his new role. Michael's accounting background is in financial and performance auditing in both the corporate and government arenas in addition to tax compliance and planning. Michael ran his own small business for 12 years, a landscaping company, which he sold in the spring of 2011. Running a successful business gives Michael another layer of business experience that clients benefit from: understanding the needs, demands and risks undertaken by business owners. The advisory work Michael shares with his clients will be a valuable combination of accounting and tax knowledge married with the grounded common sense of a small business owner. Since 1951, O'Donnell, Ficenec, Wills & Ferdig, LLP, has been more than accounting. They view every client relationship like a partnership and truly believe the firms' success is a result of the clients' success. They take pride in giving assurance that the professional service a client receives comes from years of advanced training, technical experience and financial acumen and provide the highest quality of personalized auditing, tax, valuation, accounting and consulting services in response to the clients' specific and personal needs.
