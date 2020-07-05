NET Earns First Place Award from Public Media Journalists Association NET, Nebraska's PBS & NPR Stations, earned a top national honor from the Public Media Journalists Association. The news program "Speaking of Nebraska" took first place in the News/Public Affairs Program category. The award program recognizes the best work in public media journalism from around the country produced in 2019. Overall, judges reviewed nearly 1,300 entries. Stations compete against others with similar sized newsrooms. This award was in the news staff division of four to seven people. PMJA is an association representing those responsible for the day-to-day direction, reporting and editing of local public media newsrooms.
