NET Wins Three Emmys
NET, Nebraska's PBS & NPR Stations, received three Emmy awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Heartland Chapter. In a first, NET was recognized for technical achievement in the building of its successful 360-video production unit.
In addition, one of NET's 360 videos earned an award in the environment-feature category for "Prairie Fire: Controlling Invasive Species."A television program, "Nebraska Stories: Vietnam," also won in the magazine-series category.
