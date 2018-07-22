NET, Nebraska's PBS & NPR Stations
NET Honored at National Conference
NET, Nebraska's PBS & NPR Stations, was honored with two national awards during the Public Radio News Directors Incorporated conference in Philadelphia recently.
In the sports feature category, NET won first place for "Nebraska Basketball Referee Has Earned His Stripes." This radio feature profiles John Higgins of Omaha who is one of the top collegiate basketball referees in the country and has officiated seven NCAA Final Fours and two national championship games.
In the podcast category, NET took second place for "The PlainStory" which features stories about the history, land, rivers, people and culture of the heartland.
