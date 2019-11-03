Nebraska Title Company Kelly Mundt Debbie Scott Nebraska Title company is excited to announce that Kelly Mundt and Debbie Scott have joined our Commercial Team. Kelly started her career in her family's business, Dakota Title and Escrow Company, in 1991. Kelly joined Nebraska Title Company as a residential escrow closer when Dakota Title was acquired in 2014. Tom Webster, Assistant Manager of the Commercial Team, commented "Kelly's extensive experience in the industry and diverse background in real estate escrow services is a great addition to our team!" Debbie holds both a Title Insurance Producers License and an Abstracters Certificate of Registration. Debbie has served on the Nebraska Land Title Association's Board of Directors (Past President) and was honored as NLTA's Title Person of the Year in 2012. In addition to achieving the designation as a Title Professional of Nebraska. Debbie was the first person in the State of Nebraska recognized as a National Title Professional by the American Land Title Association and is currently one of four to hold the designation in the State.
