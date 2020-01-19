Nebraska Mortgage Association Installs New Board The Nebraska Mortgage Association (NMA) recently elected and installed its 2020 officers and directors. Becky Sandiland of First National Bank of Omaha was installed as the NMA President for the 2020 year. Becky is a Mortgage Loan Officer and is experienced in all levels of mortgage financing. She has been in the mortgage industry since 1999 and is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Other members of the 2020 Board: Danielle Swerczek, Immediate Past President - Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, Omaha Laura Burford, Vice President - American National Bank, Omaha Michelle Sawicki, Secretary -- Five Points Bank, Kearney Alan Loos, Treasurer - West Gate Bank, Lincoln Mike Fecht, Director -- First National Bank of Omaha Kelly Hillman, Director - Union Bank & Trust Company, Lincoln Rod Larsen, Director - Security National Bank Mortgage, Omaha Mark McGregor, Director - Arch Mortgage Insurance, Elkhorn Sue Mohr, Director - Cobalt Credit Union, Papillion Jeremy Mueller, Director - Home Federal Savings & Loan Assn., Grand Island Jennifer Strand, Director - Nebraska Title Company, Lincoln The Nebraska Mortgage Association is a non-profit trade association that represents mortgage lending interests of banks, mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, credit unions, and commercial lenders. For more information, visit www.nebraskamortgageassociation.com.
