Nebraska Medicine Names Chief Legal Officer
Anna Cramer, JD, has been appointed chief legal officer for Nebraska Medicine. It's a new position created by Nebraska Medicine to better support its strategic business objectives.
A native of Omaha, Cramer is not new to the organization. She worked as counsel for UNMC Physicians from 2012 to 2014, prior to the integration with The Nebraska Medical Center, and then returned as deputy general counsel in September 2016. Since last fall, Cramer has served as interim general counsel before accepting her new positon.
"It's a really exciting time to work in health care, with extraordinary things happening right here at Nebraska Medicine," says Cramer. "I am thrilled with this opportunity to lead the organization's legal team and contribute to Nebraska Medicine's transformation and growth."
In her role as chief, she leads a team of attorneys, paralegals and a contract analyst.
"We have an enthusiastic and skilled legal team dedicated to supporting the evolving needs of the organization," she says.
Prior to coming to Nebraska Medicine in September 2016, Cramer worked as regulatory counsel for Home Instead, Inc. She is a 2007 graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law.
"Health care has become increasingly complex over the years," says CEO Dan DeBehnke, MD, MBA. "The delivery of health care and the legal field are intimately linked. It is crucial for Nebraska Medicine to have a strategic, experienced legal officer working alongside other organizational leaders. Cramer is absolutely the right person for this role. I'm excited for her to roll up her sleeves and dig in."
