MICAH W. BEACHY, DO, FACP, NAMED LOCAL GOVERNOR OF NATIONAL DOCTORS' GROUP Micah W. Beachy, DO, FACP, has been named Governor of the Nebraska Chapter of the American College of Physicians (ACP), the national organization of internists. The Board of Governors is an advisory board to the Board of Regents, and implements national projects in addition to representing members at the national level. Dr. Beachy, of Omaha, is Vice President, Chief Quality Officer at Nebraska Medicine and Associate Professor of Internal Medicine at University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is a graduate of Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and received his post-doctoral training at University of Nebraska Medical Center. He became a Fellow of ACP (FACP) in 2012. Fellowship is an honorary designation that recognizes ongoing individual service and contributions to the practice of medicine. Within ACP, he was a member of the Council of Early Career Physicians from 2013-2018, where he served as Chair-elect in 2016-2017 and Chair in 2017-2018. He is a member of ACP's delegation to the American Medical Association, the Health and Public Policy Committee, and the Diversity and Inclusion Task Force. As Nebraska Medicine's Chief Quality Officer, he oversees quality, patient safety, medical informatics, population health, and patient and provider experience. Governors are elected by local ACP members and serve four-year terms. Working with a local council, they supervise ACP chapter activities, appoint members to local committees, and preside at regional meetings. They also represent members by serving on the ACP Board of Governors.
