Nebraska Medicine Effective July 1, Kelly Vaughn will become the new vice president of Operations at Bellevue Medical Center. Vaughn is currently the director of Surgical Services at Nebraska Medicine. Vaughn has worked for the organization for more than 20 years. She began her career as a patient care technician in April 1998; moving on to staff nurse positions at Nebraska Medical Center. In October 2009 Vaughn moved into leadership as an associate nurse manager for the Adult Progressive Care Unit. She went on to manage the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, and later Endoscopy Services before assuming her current director position in May 2015. "I believe Kelly will do an exceptional job leading Bellevue Medical Center," says CEO James Linder, MD. "She understands the important role the hospital plays in serving the Bellevue community. Kelly has demonstrated her commitment to the success of our organization. I am excited to see her assume this role as I know she'll do a great job." "I feel very fortunate to work for an organization that provides so many opportunities for their employees," says Vaughn. "I'm really excited to begin my work at Bellevue Medical Center. I grew up in a small town (Alliance, Nebraska) and I enjoy tight-knit communities. I hope to be able to grow and support the great work the hospital has done for its community."
