Nebraska Cancer Specialists

Nebraska Cancer Specialists Joel Michalski, MD joined Nebraska Cancer Specialists joined August 5, 2019 as a medical oncologist. An Omaha native, Dr. Michalski completed his medical degree, residency and fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Dr. Michalski will see patients with all types of cancer and has a special interest in how the immune system interacts with cancer and how those interactions can be used to treat cancer. Dr. Michalski see patients at Nebraska Cancer Specialists' Legacy location in the Midwest Cancer Center and at Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center. Appointments can now be made with Dr. Michalski by calling (402) 334-4773. Or for more information on Dr. Michalski, visit www.NebraskaCancer.com

