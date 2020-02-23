Nabity Business Advisors Welcomes Business Management Executive Scott Mingus to the Firm David Nabity, Founder of Nabity Business Advisors, welcomes business management executive Scott Mingus, as he joins the firm. Scott brings over 30 years of extensive corporate leadership experience with finance, enterprise project management and mergers and acquisitions. He has served in a variety of roles in companies such as GE and TD Ameritrade, as well as, small to mid-market, privately held companies in the healthcare, aviation management, and financial services segments. "These leadership roles provide him the unique ability to help business owners and their management teams identify key issues that are impacting performance and profitability," said David Nabity. "Since he has worked in the areas of finance, operations, and corporate restructuring, Scott's strategic visioning and problem-solving abilities will improve clients' operational performance," added Nabity. Mingus also serves on the JDRF Board of Directors for NE - Western IA and is a Nat. Board President Mentor. He is a graduate of University of Kearney and University of Pennsylvania-School of Wharton, Securities Industry Institute. Business owners interested in scheduling a strategic review of their company's growth strategy, operational and financial performance should contact Nabity Business Advisors at (402) 391-0222 or NBAoffice@nabity.com. Office location: 9802 Nicholas Street, Suite 105, Omaha NE 68114.
